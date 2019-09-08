West Van Dorn Street closure begins Monday

West Van Dorn Street from South Coddington Avenue to South Folsom Street will be closed for pavement repair beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday. This project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 20. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

This project is part of the arterial streets rehabilitation program to improve and extend the life of the street by milling the existing surface and overlaying new asphalt.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in and around all work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, at 402-416-7486 or gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.