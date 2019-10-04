Wet soil slows harvest for local farmers

As farmers in Nebraska close in on harvest, some crops may be ready, but the ground is not.

Sprague-based farmer Mike Mitchell said this year's harvest problems can be traced back to last fall. The extended wet season has led to muddy fields that can't hardly hold a combine.

"Every day I wake up, it's a gamble farming," said Mitchell, a partner at Sunny Slope Farms. "I guess I just have farming in my blood."

Sunny Slopes Farms grows 1,000 acres of corn and 1,000 acres of soybeans. Right now, it is just too muddy to take farm machinery into a field. Mitchell said the farm has seen over 32 inches of rain since April 1st.

"Probably more rain than we get in two seasons, almost," said Mitchell. "Normally, I pray for rain. This year I prayed it would stop."

Mitchell and his family try to start harvesting in the second week of September. This year, the crew started on the 23rd, almost two weeks late.

"You have to wait until the field is dry enough to hold up a big combine," said Mitchell.

So far, Mitchell has only harvested 200 acres of corn. Normally he's got 500 acres out of the ground by now. While waiting for the fields to dry up, Mitchell has to work on other projects around the farm.

"If we have real good days- we could be done with corn harvest in 10 days," said Mitchell. "But, who's to say we'll have good days."

Mitchell and his farm aren't the only ones in Nebraska to experience this. Across Nebraska, corn is 22 percent less mature than it was at this point last year. Soybeans are less mature too. While being a couple weeks behind doesn't sound bad, for farmers it makes or breaks the harvest. Said Mitchell:

"It's all how many bushels you harvest. You can't sell unharvested bushels. If we can get it out, I think we'll be okay."

