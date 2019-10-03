Wet year brings bigger, longer spider season

You may be noticing more spiders in your home or business and you’re probably not alone. This year’s weather pattern has proved to be the perfect conditions to produce an excess of arachnids.

A cool, fall night like what we will be seeing in the coming weeks is driving spiders to find shelter and unfortunately sometimes that might be in your home.

“Spiders have been awful this year,” said Cody Helzer with ABC Pest Control in Lincoln.

Lots of snow, rain and most recently heat have created a lot of spiders in Lincoln.

“Anytime we have a lot of water, comes a lot of life,” said Helzer. “The grass is green, the flowers are blooming and there are tons of bugs. Spiders eat the other bugs so there was a huge food source, those go hand in hand.”

Helzer says as the temperatures drop into the 50s spiders start to look for somewhere warm to stay.

“Entryways is the biggest one in a residential house,” said Helzer. “A garage door is an easy thing to go under. “

Helzer says its dealer’s choice on how to handle spiders already in your home but that he recommends using a repelling spray outside of any entrance to a home to keep them away.

“It’s a treatment where we come out and spray every two months,” said Helzer “We spray the interior and exterior of the home.”

Spiders are what Helzer calls a loner pest so if you see one it’s probably alone but it doesn’t mean you’re in the clear.

“The environment when you’re seeing just one, that environment is ideal for that one. Meaning it’s probably ideal for more as well,” said Helzer.

ABC Pest Control says while were hitting the peak of spider season right now, as temperatures continue to drop the spider count in your home will drop as they prepare to hibernate or die in the cold.

