What if the State Fair parking lots are too muddy?

State Fair officials are trying to avoid a muddy mess for patrons who attend this year's fair.

Executive Director Lori Cox Thursday made a plea to Grand Island area businesses with large paved lots to make parking in case the grass parking lots at the state fairgrounds are too muddy.

If they have to close those parking lots, fair-goers may have to ride shuttle buses from various locations around Grand Island. Holiday Express is already scheduled to shuttle fair patrons from parking lots at the Conestoga Mall, Sam's Club and Walmart South.

Cox told Local4 that, at full capacity, the grass parking lots at the fairgrounds hold 12,500 vehicles. She said Holiday Express would provide additional shuttles in the event the fair is able to secure other off-site parking.

Cox said that as of Thursday afternoon, she already had taken calls from some local businesses volunteering to help.

The fair starts August 23. It will be the 150th state fair and the tenth since it moved from Lincoln to Grand Island.