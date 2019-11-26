What to know when you hit the roads

A mix of snow and rain can make things dangerous for drivers on the road.

That goes for experienced drivers, but also those who are just learning.

As a driver's ed instructor for the last 8 years, Brian DeGarmo has been teaching beginners the do's and don’ts.

"Making sure you get those windows clear of all of that frost and ice,

make sure the other cars can see you, make sure you have your headlights on,” said DeGarmo.

And that's before you take off. He says when driving with students on Tuesday, one of the most common mistakes he saw, had to do with following distance.

"You want to see a little bit of pavement behind those tires when you stop,” said DeGarmo.

One of the tips he had that may be surprising to some, had to do with leaves.

"If it is wet like it is today those can be slick when you come to a stop,” said DeGarmo.

Even for those with four-wheel drive, he says you need to be careful, no matter how much experience you have behind the wheel.

"Those are nice to get you going in the snow, but do not help you stop,” said DeGarmo.

Like always, he says that the most important thing for people to remember when traveling in this weather is to take it slow and allow yourself enough time to get to your destination.