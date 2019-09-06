What's happening in Lincoln this weekend?

There are several fun things happening this weekend in Lincoln. Here's some ideas to check out in your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cody Johnson & Friends

Cody Johnson is set to headline a three-act bill at Pinewood Bowl Theater with special guests, 90's country music icon, Mark Chesnutt, and Georgia native, Jacob Bryant. Don't miss one of the final concerts of the season.

When: Friday- doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Where: Pinewood Bowl Theater

Cost: Prices vary

Ring of Fire the Music of Johnny Cash

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes a musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. Classic hits paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black, which will be a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin', salute to a musical legend.

When: Friday & Saturday- 7:30 p.m., Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Community Playhouse

Cost: $15-$25 (plus fees) no children under 4 allowed

NWU Women's Tennis

The Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves women's tennis team will be hosting the Wartburg College Knights. Later that afternoon, the Prairie Wolves will face off against the Luther College Norse. Let's cheer them on to victory.

When: Saturday- 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Woods Park

Cost: Free

Nebraska Book Festival

The festival is held to celebrate Nebraska's literary heritage, contemporary authors and to stimulate public interest in books, reading and the written word. By gathering the contemporary writing talent of our state and surrounding areas, the festival provides an opportunity to cultivate an understanding of our history, culture and community.

When: Saturday- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: UNL City Campus Union

Cost: Free

Capital City Oktoberfest 2019

You don't want to miss the first year of this event. It's a family-friendly celebration of the city of Lincoln including the people, local groups and businesses who are doing great things and great beer.

When: Saturday- 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Gateway Mall

Cost: $7 pre-sale, $10 at gate

38th annual Havelock All Makes Auto & Truck Show

Over 250 show cars are expected to line the streets and city park of beautiful, historic downtown Havelock. Bring the entire family and have a good time enjoying all the beautiful show cars and the fall weather.

When: Sunday- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Havelock

Cost: Free to spectators