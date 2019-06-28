What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

If you are looking to escape the heat this weekend then there are plenty of things to keep you busy in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

American Dexter Cattle Expo

The theme for the 2019 National Dexter Cattle Expo is "Dexter Beef: Gourmet for Everyone." There will be seminars on Friday, to encourage and help attendees grow as quality breeders of tri-purpose Dexter cattle. The annual National Dexter Cattle Show will be Saturday.

When: Friday & Saturday- 8 a.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: Free

The Haymarket Theatre presents The Hobbit

It's unusual for a modern work to become a classic so quickly, but Tolkien's "ring" stories, which began with The Hobbit, clearly are in this very special category. They stir the imagination and intellect of everyone they touch.

When: Friday- 7 p.m., Saturday- 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Theatre

Cost: $12 general, $10 students & seniors

Cirque Italia

Don't miss this dazzling water circus performance. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water that performers thrill the audience over, bringing European style circus arts performance to Lincoln. Look for the big top tent.

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday- 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gatewall Mall near the northeast Sears parking lot

Cost: Varies

Bites Bikes & Bison

This annual event features four, 11 and 17-mile bike rides in and around the park; longer routes include stops at Lincoln breweries and ale houses. Back at the park is fun for the whole family, including lawn games, a scavenger hunt, a strider course, yoga, food trucks, a beer garden and more.

When: Saturday- check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., rides start at 10 a.m.

Where: Pioneers Park Nature Center

Cost: Adult $17, Friends of PPNC $15, Free for youth 18 and under with paid registration

No Coast Derby Girls vs. Winnipeg

The No Coast Derby Girls take on closely ranked Winnipeg Roller Derby out of Canada. This fast-paced, physical, all-female action live battle is something to see. It's Military and First Responders Night.

When: Saturday- doors open at 5 p.m., first whistle at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Cost: GA $12, $14 Trackside, Free for youth 10 and under

Red, White & Brass featuring the Plymouth Brass

Celebrate the gift of freedom and independence with a toe-tapping and heart-pounding program of patriotic favorites, featuring the engaging and entertaining Plymouth Brass.

When: Sunday- 4 p.m.

Where: First-Plymouth Church

Cost: $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students