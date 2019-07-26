What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

From indoor events to spending some time outside, there's lots of activities to check out in the Capitol City. Here's this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Haymarket Theatre presents Willy Wonka Jr.

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory light up the stage. Be there as Willy Wonka stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

When: Friday- 7 p.m., Saturday- 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Theatre

Cost: $12 general, $10 students, seniors

2019 LES Sustainable Living Festival

LES's signature summer event is back. The 9th Annual LES Sustainable Living Festival brings everyone together with community partners to deliver a hands-on, family-friendly event. From local experts, you and your family will discover easy ways to take care of the environment and live more sustainably.

When: Saturday- 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Railyard

Cost: Free

How's it Growin'? Nebraska Local Farm Tour

Join this local farm tour to expand your awareness about local food and flowers and meet the innovative growers. You will walk the land and hear directly from the farmers about he challenges and success, they have had.

When: Saturday- 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at Grow with the Flow, located at 1524 Yankee Hill Road

Cost: Free

JAV presents Vendor Show

Join JAV for a fun shopping event filled with various retailers that have something for everyone.

When: Saturday- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: James Arthur Vineyard

Cost: Items for purchase

Lincoln Wedding Show

The Lincoln Wedding Show is your one-stop shop to find nearly everything you'll need for your special day. From florists, photgraphers and facility rentals and everything in between, this show is a must see for anyone planning a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime event.

When: Sunday- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites Hotel

Cost: $5 at the door, free for youth 10 & under

Tenacious D

'Tenacious D In Post- Apocalypto The Tour 2019', is coming to Lincoln. This is one of just seven stops for the Grammy Award-winning comedic rock band. The band Wynchester will be joining them.

When: Sunday- gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:45 p.m.

Where: Pinewood Bowl Theater

Cost: Prices vary