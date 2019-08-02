What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Have you figured out your weekend plans yet? Here's some ideas in the Capital City in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Airpower History Tours

The iconic B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" and B-29 Liberator "Diamond Lil" are in Lincoln. Joining them will be a P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman. You will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the aircraft.

When: Friday- Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Silverhawk Aviation

Cost: $15 adults, $8 youth 10-17, free for kids 9 and under/cost for rides vary depending on plane

Lancaster County Super Fair

The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy. From Motor Mania events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food.

When: Friday- Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: Free gate admission tickets at Russ's Market, Super Saver, West Gate Bank, Casey's General Store., $3 admission, $5 parking per day (cash only)

Movie & Wine Under the Stars

After JAV closes for the evening, they're bring back the outdoor movie. Just bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit on and they provide the wine, snacks, movie and bug spray. The movie is Caddyshack.

When: Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Where: James Arthur Vineyards

Cost: $15

8th annual 2019 Haymarket Park BeerFest

There will be 25+ breweries this year. Come and enjoy some Saltdogs baseball while tasting some of your favorite beers and maybe trying new ones.

When: Saturday, VIP ticket entry 4:30 p.m., Standard ticket 6 p.m.

Where: Haymarket Park

Cost: $20 advance standard ticket, $30 day of standard ticket, $40 VIP ticket (BeerFest ticket includes a Saltdogs game ticket)

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss are touring together. The legends have played together tons of times in the past. You will want to check it out if you're a fan of Americana music.

When: Saturday, gates open 5:30 p.m., show starts 6:30 p.m.

Where: Pinewood Bowl

Cost: $49-$225 (subject to applicable fees)

Sunday Farmers' Market at College View

Do you love market fresh food? Check out this wide selection of vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, dairy, flowers, baked goods and more. You will be bringing home the best local farms have to offer.

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: College View Neighborhood

Cost: Items to purchase