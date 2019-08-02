What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Have you figured out your weekend plans yet? Here's some ideas in the Capital City in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Airpower History Tours
The iconic B-29 Superfortress "FIFI" and B-29 Liberator "Diamond Lil" are in Lincoln. Joining them will be a P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman. You will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the aircraft.
When: Friday- Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Silverhawk Aviation
Cost: $15 adults, $8 youth 10-17, free for kids 9 and under/cost for rides vary depending on plane
Lancaster County Super Fair
The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy. From Motor Mania events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food.
When: Friday- Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Lancaster Event Center
Cost: Free gate admission tickets at Russ's Market, Super Saver, West Gate Bank, Casey's General Store., $3 admission, $5 parking per day (cash only)
Movie & Wine Under the Stars
After JAV closes for the evening, they're bring back the outdoor movie. Just bring your lawn chair or blanket to sit on and they provide the wine, snacks, movie and bug spray. The movie is Caddyshack.
When: Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Where: James Arthur Vineyards
Cost: $15
8th annual 2019 Haymarket Park BeerFest
There will be 25+ breweries this year. Come and enjoy some Saltdogs baseball while tasting some of your favorite beers and maybe trying new ones.
When: Saturday, VIP ticket entry 4:30 p.m., Standard ticket 6 p.m.
Where: Haymarket Park
Cost: $20 advance standard ticket, $30 day of standard ticket, $40 VIP ticket (BeerFest ticket includes a Saltdogs game ticket)
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss are touring together. The legends have played together tons of times in the past. You will want to check it out if you're a fan of Americana music.
When: Saturday, gates open 5:30 p.m., show starts 6:30 p.m.
Where: Pinewood Bowl
Cost: $49-$225 (subject to applicable fees)
Sunday Farmers' Market at College View
Do you love market fresh food? Check out this wide selection of vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, dairy, flowers, baked goods and more. You will be bringing home the best local farms have to offer.
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: College View Neighborhood
Cost: Items to purchase