What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

2019 Tire Rack Prosolo Finale

Several hundred drivers will be participating in the 2019 ProSolo Finale, earning their points to compete in the 2019 Tire Rack Solo National Championship which begins in Lincoln on Sept. 3. Come enjoy this 3-run autocross competition.

When: All day Friday- Sunday

Where: Lincoln Airpark (NW 36th and West Mathis Road)

Cost: Free

Photographers and The Plains Indian

The exhibit explores how photographs influenced Americans' perceptions of Plains tribal people. It gives visitors a look into how both photographers and their native subjects used early photographs to convey particular meaning to viewers. The exhibit uses photographs from History Nebraska's photo collection.

When: Friday- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday- 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Nebraska History Museum

Cost: Free

World Championships Send-off Party for JB & JG

Let's give two Husker greats, James Green and Jordan Burroughs, the sendoff they deserve. They are going to compete in the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. James and Jordan are again the 70kg and 74kg representatives for the USA.

When: Friday- 7 p.m.

Where: The Railyard

Cost: Free

UNL Women's Soccer

Are you ready for a double dose of soccer? The Huskers will be hosting Clemson on Friday. Then the team will be back in action on Sunday facing off against Baylor.

When: Friday & Sunday- 7:05 p.m.

Where: Barbara Hibner Stadium

Cost: $7 reserved, $5 adult GA, $3 youth and senior GA

NPHC Changing Colors Show

This show is held in conjunction with Nebraska Paint Horse classes for the Midwest Area. Nearly 150 horses exhibiting from Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota and Colorado will compete for Championship Belt Buckles for Zone 3.

When: Saturday- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: Free

JAV's Sunday on the Deck Music Series featuring Chris Sayre

Need a break from the long weekend? Come out to the vineyard for a relaxing afternoon of sipping on some wine and listening to live music performed by Chris Sayre. The performance will be on their outdoor deck (weather permitting).

When: Sunday- 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: James Arthur Vineyards

Cost: Free