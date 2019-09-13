What's happening this weekend in Lincoln?

Are you ready for a fun weekend in the Capital City?

Look no further than your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Silver Classic Horse Show

This is your chance to see Quarter Horses from all over the country.They will be using two arenas for many different events. You don't want to miss this show, so bring the whole family.

When: Friday- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: Free

Great Plains Art Museum Presents: In the Bohemian Alps

This exhibit showcases photos of when Michael Farrell travels the backroads of a unique area of eastern Nebraska known as the Bohemian Alps. The subject of his photos are the various features of the landscape: small streams, old steel bridges, dilapidated buildings, minimum maintenance roads and other out-of the-way places.

When: Friday & Saturday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Great Plains Art Museum

Cost: Free

Lincoln On the Streets with Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson, along with special guest Logan Mize, are bringing some country vibes to downtown Lincoln. You don't want to miss this evening of live music.

When: Friday- gates open at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lincoln on Centennial Mall and M Street

Cost: $25 general admission, $65 VIP

Voiceplay

Voiceplay, an award-winning A Cappella quintet, creates amazing harmony and reinvents popular music with nothing but their voices. With their powerful sound, VoicePlay continues to amaze audiences around the globe.

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts

Cost: $29

The Stage Theater presents South Pacific

Set in an island paradise during WWII, two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. Come and enjoy this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical, you will be in for an "enchanted evening."

When: Friday & Saturday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: THE STAGE Theater in Hickman

Cost: Adult $16.83, youth 17 and under $14.01

NWU Football

The Prairie Wolves are ready to take on the Blueboys of Illinois College. Bring the whole family and cheer them on to victory.

When: Saturday- 1 p.m.

Where: NWU Abel Stadium

Cost: $6 adults, $3 seniors & students, free for children, free with ID for NWU students, faculty, staff & faculty and staff from IIAC schools