What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun activities to keep you busy this weekend?

Here's a list of items to check out in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2019 Lincoln Calling

The 16th annual Lincoln Calling music festival returns with its mission to create Lincoln's most diverse, inclusive and sustainable cultural event. There will be music, a night market, wellness activities and education, workshops and more.

When: Friday & Saturday, various times

Where: Downtown Lincoln

Cost: $25 single day pass, $50 all access pass, $125 VIP

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day LIVE!

Morrill Hall is celebrating Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day Live. Come experience this annual celebration of boundless curiosity and explore the exhibits throughout the museum.

When: Saturday- 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Morrill Hall

Cost: Free admission with Museum Day ticket

Husker DogFest

Come join the fun at Husker DogFest. There will be obedience, herding and police dog demonstrations. You can also participate in dog activities and explore dog-related products and services.

When: Saturday- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Canine Cognition and Human Interaction Lab, located at 501 Stadium Drive.

Lincoln Arts Festival

Shop the art and enjoy live performances. More than 100 artists will be showing and selling a variety of original art pieces. Enjoy live music, food and beverages and art activities for kids.

When: Saturday- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lincoln, located on P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall

Cost: Suggested donation for those 12 years and older

Make Lincoln 2019

This event will have makers and maker-vendors on site that will provide you and your family with hands on activities, demonstrations and other cool things to fill your day. Come and explore your curiosity and desire to learn how things work and how to make them on your own.

When: Saturday- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Trago Park

Cost: Free

Streets Alive!

This is an outdoor movement event promoting physical activity and healthy eating. This two-mile, traffic-free route will have exhibitors, entertainers, sports and fitness demonstrations, local music talent, games contest and giveaways.

When: Sunday- 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: South Salt Creek/Cooper Park Neighborhood

Cost: Free