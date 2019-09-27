What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to keep you busy in Lincoln? Here's a list of events from the Lincoln Convention & Vistors Bureau in Friday Fast Facts.

Unquiet Harmony: The Subject of Displacement

Featuring works by painter Carlos Alfonzo, multimedia artist Tiffany Chung and the artistic collective SUPERFLEX, this exhibition examines individual and global perspectives from which artists have engaged with surrounding issues with migration.

When: Friday- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Museum of Art

Cost: Free

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra Presents Superstar Springs

LSO's season opens with two of the world's most celebrated string superstars, violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth. Come and experience and evening of wonderful music.

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $15 & $35 adults, $5 youth (17 & under)

Flatwater Shakespeare Company presents Macbeth

The season concludes with William Shakespeare's "Macbeth." With warfare, witchcraft, brutal ambition, guilty consciences and unintended consequences, the play is one of the clearest inspirations for "Game of Thrones."

When: Friday, Saturday & Sunday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stables at Wyuka

Cost: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 seniors

NWU Women's Soccer

The Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves women's soccer team will be hosting University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday. Then on Sunday, they will face off against Johnson & Wales University (Colo.) Let's cheer them on to victory.

When: Saturday & Sunday- 1 p.m.

Where: NWU Abel Stadium

Cost: $6 adults, $3 seniors & students, free for children, free with ID for NWU students, faculty, staff & faculty & staff from IIAC schools

Birds & Brews Festival

Learn about birds and the prairie while tasting some delicious local craft brews, enjoying local food (for purchase) and listening to some great local tunes. Tasting cups are provided for samples from all on-site breweries. Bring a lawn chair/blanket and refillable water bottle if desired.

When: Sunday- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Spring Creek Prairie Audobon Center

Cost: Advance ticket $25, day of ticket $35 (Event is 21 & over)

UNL Entomology Open House Bugfest

BugFest is back. The ever-popular Insect Zoo, Bronco Bugs and face painting will return along with the newer Insect Sight and Sound Challenge, Insect Art and Build-A Bee (Habitat). Come and explore the fascinating world of bugs.

When: Sunday- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: UNL Entomology Hall, located on UNL East Campus

Cost: Free