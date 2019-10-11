What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for something to keep you busy in the Capital City? Look no further than this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln Presents Seussical Jr.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat i the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical Jr. This fantastical musical extravaganza is performed by an amazing cast of actors ages 7 to 14 years old.

When: Friday- 7 p.m., Saturday- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday- 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: YAAL Theater

Cost: Varies

Lincoln Stars vs Sioux Falls

The wait is over. The Stars' home opener for the 2019-20 season will be against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Bring the whole family out for an evening of fast-paced action.

When: Friday - 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Cost: Advance tickets $16- $26, walk up (day of game) ticket $18- $28

Market to Market Relay

Even if you didn't get a team together for the 76-mile course form Omaha to Lincoln you can still be a part of the world's largest day-long relay and Nebraska's most unique running event. Cheer on the athletes as they cross the finish line.

When: Saturday- all day

Where: Event ends at Haymarket

Cost: Free for spectators to line the course

2nd annual I Love the Drumstick Gala and Halloween Party

Enjoy great music, food, a cash bar and more. Proceeds will go toward production costs for completing "Remember the Drumstick" - The Documentary.

When: Saturday- 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Lee's Chicken Restaurant

Cost: $15 suggested donation at the door

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra presents Madcap Puppets

Madcap Puppets join LSO for a fully-staged reinvention of the story of the mischievous clown Pulcinella using giant body puppets and Stravinsky's orchestral suite. Solo instruments, puppets and orchestra will interact in an improvisational style - just like the original commedia dell'arte.

When: Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: NWU O'Donnell Auditorium

Cost: $10 adults, $5 youth (17 & under)

Wyuka Cemetery Walking Tour

Learn about the history, architecture and landscape with preservation planner Ed Zimmer. There will be refreshments afterwards in the historic Stable to celebrate Wyuka's 150th anniversary.

When: Sunday- 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Wyuka Cemetery

Cost: Free