What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend in Lincoln? Here's a list of events put together from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

North Central Regional Championship

Contestants from eight states are expected at this regional championship for the reining discipline. Reining is a western riding competition for horses where the riders guide the horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops.

When: Friday- Sunday at 8 a.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: Free admission for spectators

5th annual Pumpkin Painting Party

Back by popular demand, it's the Pumpkin Painting Party. The kids can decorate their own perfect pumpkins to take home. They'll use sharpie markers, so you won't have paint getting them messy. Scary, silly or friendly faces, it's all your call.

When: Friday- 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Super Saver- Fallbrook

Cost: Free

Stefon Harris and Blackout

Stefon Harris exudes passionate artistry and astonishing virtuosity that have propelled him to the forefront of the jazz scene. Fresh off his latest release, Sonic Creed, Harris returns to Lincoln for the first time in a decade.

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rococo Theatre

Cost: $39 regular, $19.50 UNL students and youth 18 and under

The Rocky Horror Show

There are plenty of tricks and treats in this new telling of a classic rock favorite that follows squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget, with scandalous Frank'n'Furter, rippling Rocky, rascally Riff Raff and vivacious Magenta. Get ready for a show packed with fun, frolics and frivolity in this thrilling production.

When: Saturday- 7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m., Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: TADA Theatre

Cost: $20 adults, $15 students, For 11:30 p.m. show- $8 adults, $5 students

Insane Inflatable 5k Lincoln

You don't want to miss this fun and dynamic 5k with 11 of the world's largest custom inflatable obstacles ever created. The course will challenge you, surprise you and leave you bouncing back for more.

When: Saturday- 8 a.m.

Where: Air Park Recreation Center

Cost: Varies

LNK Fest

Bring the family out to LNK Fest, a free music festival. There will be performances by Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X and Dawes Middle School musical groups. There will also be a trunk-or-treat, arts and crafts, games and so much more.

When: Sunday- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Child advocacy Center

Cost: Free