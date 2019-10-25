What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend before Halloween?

There's a number of fun events happening in Lincoln from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

The Haymarket Theatre presents Aladdin Jr.

Aladdin and his three friends are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie, who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure.

When: Friday- 7 p.m., Saturday- 2 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church

Cost: $12 regular, $10 seniors and students

The Phantom of the Opera

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera retains the beloved story and thrilling score, boasts exciting new special effects and has been hailed by critics as "bigger and better than ever before."

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m., Saturday- 8 p.m., Sunday- 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Where: Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $14.50- $119

NWU Women's and Men's Soccer

The Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves women and men's soccer teams will be hosting Loras College on Saturday.

When: Saturday- Women's team- 1 p.m., men's team- 3 p.m.

Where: NWU Abel Stadium

Cost: Adults $6, seniors and students $3, free for children, free with ID for NWU students, faculty, staff, and faculty and staff from IIAC schools

Boo at the Zoo

Head over to the largest trick-or-treat event. Everyone will love stopping at nearly 40 booths to get candy, coupons and more. All the money raised during this event directly supports the zoo and care for the animals.

When: Saturday & Sunday- 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Children's Zoo

Cost: $6.95 non-member regular ticket, free members regular ticket, $3.50 treat bag (required for those who would like to collect candy)

Vineyard Hayride

Celebrate an autumn evening as you take a tour around the vineyard with a stop at the bonfire by the pond. Grab the goods to make a s'more and toast your own. The fire pits will be fired up and their signature "Barn Burner" hot spiced wine will be available to enjoy.

When: Saturday- 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (event is 21 and over only)

Where: Deer Springs Winery

Cost: $5 per person

Historic Walk and Spirit Talk

Join the moonlit historic walking tour of Wyuka Cemetery and group conversation with spirit. Your evening will consist of a walking tour with local paranormal investigator and field reseracher, Jason Faust, and a small group session with local psychic medium, Kelli HIggins.

When: Saturday- 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Stables - Wyuka

Cost: $40 (plus fees) family friendly event, but recommended for ages 12 & up