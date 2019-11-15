What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for fun things to do this weekend in Lincoln? Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in your Friday Fast Facts.

Intersecting Identities

It offers a selection of artworks that present the complexities of lived experiences. Created by or depicting people of color, these works engage in a dialogue of how race intersects with other facets of identity such as ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation and social class.

When: Friday- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Sheldon Museum of Art

Cost: Free

NWU Theatre presents 48th Street Fall Cabaret

This charming compilation of foot-tapping classics will transport you to those places only musical theatre can lead. Cast members will perform music from "Come from Away," "Godspell," "Big River," "Bonnie & Clyde," "Hairspray," and "The Wedding Singer."

When: Friday & Saturday - 7:30 p.m., Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: NWU Studio Theatre

Cost: $7.50

Santa Arrival Parade & Tailgate

Head over to the snowflake wall outside Dick's Sporting Goods and welcome Santa to the center. Then join the parade to Santa's Enchanted Forest and enjoy a holiday tailgate party just for kids. There will be balloon twisting elves, holiday face art, cookies and more.

When: Saturday- 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Gateway Mall

Cost: Free to attend

Holiday Makers Market

The South of Downtown Art Hub is hosting their second Makers Market. Let's support and celebrate the creativity of makers in the Near South and Everett Neighborhoods. There will be something for everyone.

When: Saturday- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: South of Downtown Art Hub, located at 1247 S 11th St.

Cost: Items for purchase

UNL Women's Basketball vs. SIUE

Don't miss any of the action as the Huskers face off against the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Cougars. It's also Alumni Weekend.

When: Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Cost: $15 reserved, $10 adult general admission, $5 youth and senior general admission

Comedian Mallory Wallace

Mallory's comedy has been described as "a very silly mix of poetry and meanness." Using animated and relatable jokes, stories and insights, Mallory captures audiences with a mix of tongue-in-cheek observations and hard truths about being outspoken, confident and independent in a world where these qualities are generally frowned upon in women.

When: Sunday- 8 p.m.

Where: Zoo Bar

Cost: $5 per person