What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

If holiday shopping isn't in the plans this weekend, how about one of these Lincoln events?

Plenty of things to do in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

NWU Theatre presents "A Christmas Carol"

The NWU Christmas tradition returns in 2019 with a full, mainstage production. Ghosts will rattle, Scrooge will quake and snow will fall in this uplifting holiday show.

When: Friday- 7:30 p.m., Saturday- 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday- 2 p.m.

Where: NWU McDonald Theatre

Cost: $10 adults, $7.50 students and seniors

Breakfast with Santa

Start the morning off by enjoying breakfast with Santa and then get your picture taken with him. There will also be toy trains to view and Peppermint Twinkletoes making balloon animals. Make sure to stop and see Santa's Sleigh and Reindeer and so much more.

When: Saturday- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Candy Factory Atrium

Cost: $6 per person, free for children 3 & under (Advance tickets are encouraged)

Wreaths Across America Wreath Laying Ceremony

Remember and honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Wyuka Cemetery at Soldiers Circle

Cost: Free

The Nutcracker Ballet

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company presents its 35th annual production of the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker." It features almost 200 student dancers from southeastern Nebraska, a live orchestra and professional guest artists. The classic story comes to life with the finest choreography, costumes and scenery, making it a treasured holiday tradition.

When: Saturday- 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: The Lied Center

Cost: Varies between $21 and $51

Holiday Harvest Farmers' Market

This market offers an abundance of local food and late-season produce from farmers. Stock your pantry with local food for the winter and shop the market for all of your gift-giving needs.

When: Sunday- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Holiday Harvest Farmers Market, located at 2608 Park Blvd.

Cost: Items for purchase

The Lincoln Boys choir presents "Winter Reflections"

After a busy holiday concert season collaborating with Omaha Symphonic Chorus and Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, the Lincoln Boys Choir will present their annual holiday concert, "Winter Reflections."

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Saint Paul United Methodist Church

Cost: $15 adults, free for youth 18 & under and college students with valid ID