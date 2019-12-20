What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some holiday fun this weekend? Look no further than right here.

Here's some events you can check out in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Great Plains Art Museum Presents: In the Bohemian Alps

This exhibit showcases photos of when Michael Farrell travels the backroads of a unique area of eastern Nebraska known as the Bohemian Alps. The subject of his photos are the various features of the landscape: small streams, old steel bridges, dilapidated buildings, minimum maintenance roads and other out-of-the-way places.

When: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Great Plains Art Museum

Cost: Free

A Candlelight Caroling and Story-telling with Chris Sayre

Longtime local musician Chris Sayre will entertain and enchant you this Christmas season with an evening of candlelight, caroling and telling of the favorite classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas!"

When: Friday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Deer Springs Winery

Cost: Free event (21 & over event)

Darryl White Christmas Concert

Come out and enjoy an evening of music at the Darryl White Trio Christmas Concert. Dr. Darryl White is associate professor of trumpet a the Glenn Korff School of Music. White's performance experiences include a wide range of idioms. He has appeared as guest soloist with the Omaha Symphony, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and many more.

When: Friday & Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m.

Where: Boiler Grand Hall, 3rd Floor of the Grand Manse Building

Cost: $15 advance (doesn't include fees), $20 at the door

Winter Solstice Guided Hike

Enjoy the crisp early winter weather and wildlife at the Nature Center during a guided hike. This is a family friendly event, so feel free to bring the whole family out.

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Pioneers Park Nature Center

Cost: $5

Nebraska Brass Presents: A Nebraska Brass Christmas

Nebraska Brass presents a program of holiday favorites including "Carol of the Bells," "The Wassail Song," "Silent Night," "Christmastime is Here" and many more. Bring the whole family to the event for an evening of holiday music.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vine Congregational United Church of Christ

Cost: $15 adults, $12 seniors, free for youth and students

UNL Women's Basketball

Don't miss any of the action. The Huskers are on a winning streak, so come cheer them on as they face off against Manhattan.

When: Sunday, noon

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Cost: $15 reserved, $10 adult, $5 youth and senior