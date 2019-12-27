What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some holiday fun this weekend? Look no further than right here.

Here's some events you can check out in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

LUX CENTER FOR THE ARTS PRESENTS: WHERE IN THE WORLD

11am-7pm Fri., 10am-5pm Sat.; Free

"Where in the World?" is a guessing game for the viewer. Can you find all the places portrayed in the prints on a map provided in the gallery? How knowledgeable are you of world geography? While Gladys Lux loved Nebraska prairies, she also enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, which is one reason for the diversity of locations in her collection of prints. This event is at LUX Center for the Arts. For more information, call 402-466-8692 or visit www.luxcenter.org.

STAR CITY BULL BASH

7pm Doors Open, 8pm Event Starts Fri. & Sat.; See website for ticket prices.

Double S Extreme Bull Riding Tour is back! This will be a thrilling way to spend the last weekend of 2019 with riders from seven states and over 40 bulls. They will put it all on the line for eight, very exciting seconds! This event is at the Lancaster Event Center. For more information, call 402-441-6545 or visit www.lancastereventcenter.org.

KRIS LAGER BAND RETURNS TO LINCOLN

9:30pm Fri.; Call for price of admission

Self-described as 'Heavy Soul & Boogie Trance' Kris Lager Band doesn't fall neatly into any one category or genre. The best way to categorize them would be 'Feel Good Music' because as soon as it hits you, you just feel good! So, come out for a good time. This event is at The Zoo Bar. For more information, call 40-2-435-8754, or visit www.facebook.com/pg/ZooBarBlues/events.

NEBRASKA KART SHOOTOUT

8am Doors Open, 9:30am Hot Laps, 11:30am Heat Races, Features to Follow Sat. & Sun.; $10 Grand Stand Admission, $20 One Day Pit Pass, Free for Children 5 & under

Nebraska Kart Shootout is proud to present the 10th Annual Indoor Speed Dash National Championships, along with a full weekend of racing! Don't miss it. This event is at the Lancaster Event Center. For more information, call 402-441-6545 or visit www.lancastereventcenter.org.

GOAT YOGA

10-11am Sat.; $20 per guest (Class size is limited and registration is required)

Bring a friend and come relax and play with amazing animals! Join Juniper Spa and Shepherd's Rest Goat & Sheep Rescue for a one-hour yoga session assisted by special four-legged friends. Part animal therapy, part yoga and a lot of laughter! This event is at Gateway Mall. For more information, visit www.shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.

PRE-NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA CELEBRATION WITH THE BOBBY LAYNE ORCHESTRA

7:30pm Door Open, 8pm Sat.; $17.50 Advance Ticket, $20 Day of Show

Are you ready to dance the night away? Head on out to Lincoln's Pla Mor Ballroom and enjoy their annual Pre-New Year's Eve Celebration Gala featuring Bobby Layne and His Orchestra! It's going to be a fabulous night of good music and end of the year celebrating! This event is at Pla Mor Ballroom. For more information, call 402-475-4030, or visit www.plamorballroom.com.