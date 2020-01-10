What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

Quilts from the Claire Vlasin Collection

Helen Claire Vlasin (1932-2012) was an experienced and skillful sewist. As of 2019, 34 of her antique quilts were selected by the American Art Museum at the Smithsonian, another 34 by the International Quilt Museum and 20 by the Wisconsin Quilt and Fabric Museum.

When: Friday & Saturday- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: International Quilt Museum

Cost: $8 adults, $6 seniors, $4 youth, free for children under 5

LUX Center for the Arts Presents Females, Fibers and Finesse

Women learn the skill of finessing from an early age. From carefully navigating their career, family life, societal pressures and expectations, and everyday moments of subtle and direct violence, the art of finesse is required to exist in the world as a woman. Similarly, the artists in this exhibition finesse their chosen fibrous mediums to create their intended outcome.

When: Friday- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: LUX Center for the Arts

Cost: Free

Cabin Fever Antique Show

Don't miss the 39th annual show with large variety of quality antiques, vintage items and much more. There will be 60 dealers representing multiple states. There will be something for everyone.

When: Friday- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: $5 cash, free for youth 15 & under (admission good for both days)

The Wildwoods with Jack Rodenwoods

Come and enjoy an intimate evening of music, community and storytelling with The Wildwoods and Jack Rodenwoods (Jack Rodenburg). Jack will be opening the show with his own beautiful music and The Wildwoods will be closing out the night.

When: Friday- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chez SoDo

Cost: $5

NWU Women's and Men's Basketball

The Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves women's and men's basketball teams will be hosting Luther College. Let's cheer them on to victory.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. for women, 4 p.m. for men

Where: NWU Snyder Arena

Cost: $6 adults, $3 seniors and students, free for children, free with ID for NWU students, faculty, staff and faculty and staff from IIAC schools

Andy William and Nebraska All-Stars Grand Concert

Andy William from Havana, Cuba has assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of a new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra, presenting Andy William and Nebraska All-Stars. This will be a first for Lincoln.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: The Zoo Bar

Cost: Call 402-435-8754 for prices