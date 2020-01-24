What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Several fun things to do this weekend in the capital city. Check some of them out in this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

2020 Hy-Vee Wine, Beer & Food Experience

Come out for a fun filled evening with Hy-Vee's industry leaders in wine, beer and food. The theme is a "Roaring Good Time" and the staff will be dressed in 1920's attire and encourage guests to do the same, but it's not mandatory.

When: Friday- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel

Cost: $40 advance GA, $60 advance VIP, $50 at the door GA, $70 at the door VIP

NWU Theatre Presents "Much Ado About Nothing"

NWU Theatre kicks off a new decade with 408-year-old comedy. That's not the only way the new and old throw sparks in this production, set in the 20th century. Watch as crazy characters are tripped by wild antics and even wilder misunderstandings.

When: Friday & Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: $10 adults, $7.50 seniors & children

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

There will be multiple breakout including tours of the Innovation Studio maker space, Innovation Campus companies, caregiver info sessions and the STEM playground.

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. check-in and onsite registration, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Nebraska Innovation Campus

Cost: Free for girls in 3rd to 12th grade ($3 processing fee per order)

Nebraska Wesleyan University Wrestling

The NWU Prairie Wolves wrestling team is hosting Simpson College, Luther College, Coe College and Loras College during the American Rivers Duals.

When: Saturday, 9 a.m.

Where: NWU Snyder Arena

Cost: $6 adults, $3 seniors & students, free for children, free with ID for NWU students, faculty and staff and faculty and staff from IIAC schools

Family Fun Day: Celebrating Nebraska's Black Leaders

Don't miss this chance to add to your understanding of Nebraska's black leaders with this event.

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Nebraska History Museum

Cost: Free

Lincoln Ice Bowl

Grab your hat, gloves and boots and come out for the Ice Bowl. It is a disc golf event with a mission to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising charitable funds to combat hunger.

When: Sunday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. onsite registration, starts at 1 p.m.

Where: Tierra Park

Cost: $15 general entry fee