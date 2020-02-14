What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend in the Capital City? Look no further than this week's Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Great Backyard Bird Count

Be a community scientist and discover winter birds during the family-fun bird walks. You will take a leisurely stroll through the prairie and woodlands of the center and tally up any birds you see. Binoculars are available to borrow.

When: Friday & Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Spring Creek Prairie Audobon Center

Cost: Free, donations welcome

Valentine's Day on Ice

Spend a perfect Valentine's evening at The Railyard Ice Rink. Skate with Olympic Figure Skater, Brian Boitano, enjoy music from DJ SK and snap a picture with their new backdrop.

When: Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Railyard Ice Rink

Cost: Free admission, $10 adult skate rental, $5 youth skate rental

Abate District 2 Bike Show

Don't miss the 34th annual ABATE Bike Show: Woodstock 2020. Come and check out all the bikes on display.

When: Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lancaster Event Center

Cost: $13 admission, $20 advance weekend pass, free for youth 12 & under (accompanied by an adult)

Cheap Date Comedy Show

A great way to celebrate Valentine's Day, whether solo or with the ones you love. Betsy Miller brings with her a talent-packed lineup sure to have you laughing. While you are there, enjoy a special Valentine's Day treat.

When: Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Rabbit Hole Bakery

Cost: Tips encouraged

Free Family Fun Day: Nebraskans, Their Dogs & World War II

Did you know that nearly 5,000 dogs were trained in the Dogs for Defense program at Fort Robinson during WWII? Let's celebrate and learn about these great dogs! You will be able to run through an obstacle course, make a miniature doghouse and more.

When: Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Nebraska History Museum

Cost: Free

2020 U.S. Open

This prestigious event is one of only four Major Tournaments on the PBA Tour, is the first PBA Tour stop in Nebraska since 1971 and the first Major Tournament to ever come to Nebraska. Come watch the best bowleres in the world compete for what is arguably the most sought-after title in all of bowling. The U.S. Open is going on through February 23.

When: Eight-Game PTQ Qualifier, 5 p.m. Bowl with the Pros (Pro-Am) Sun.- 10 a.m.

Where: Sun Valley Lanes

Cost: $10