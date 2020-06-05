What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

Lincoln Children's Zoo: Wildlife Walk

Wildlife Walk is a new way to experience one of Lincoln’s favorite attractions! The adventure will take guests on a one-way route through the zoo to see many beloved animals. Tickets for the Wildlife Walk must be purchased in advance and will be for timed entry. This event is at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Daily; Prices and times vary

More info: HERE.

Online Insect Identification Contest

This contest provides an opportunity for participants to put their entomological knowledge to the test. The contest consists of insect identification and multiple-choice questions. Participants will gain knowledge about insects and entomology through this competition. This event is hosted by Nebraska 4-H.

Daily starting Friday until June 19

More info: HERE.

Andrea von Kampen Facebook + Instagram Livestream Concert

Are you ready for an evening of music? Andrea von Kampen will be going live on Facebook and Instagram. Andrea von Kampen is an independent folk singer-songwriter based in Lincoln, whose effortless vocal delivery has been praised by

Hear Nebraska as “soulful and worn-in.”

Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Drive-in Movie: The Greatest Showman

Get out of the house and enjoy a movie with your family in the great, socially appropriate distance of a classic drive-in theater! There will be popcorn and select sodas on sale. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it will be pushed back to Saturday. This event is at Youth for Christ Lincoln – Campus Life.

Friday at 9:00 p.m.; $25 suggested donation per car

More info: HERE.

Pioneers Park Nature Center

The Pioneers Park Nature Center is a 668-acre wildlife sanctuary that includes over eight miles of hiking trails and two visitor buildings. All prairie trails are open from dawn to dusk. The fragile wetland and woodland trails are currently

closed to the public for maintenance, but the Prairie Building is open from 10am-3pm Monday through Friday. If you would rather learn all about nature while sitting at home with your family, the Pioneers Park Nature Center has you covered with their online field trips.

Daily

More info: HERE.