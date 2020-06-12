What's happening this weekend in Lincoln

Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here's some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week's Friday Fast Facts.

#LNKRoadTrip Bingo

Introducing Lincoln’s one-day road trip bingo game! It’s a great way to explore Lincoln and Lancaster county without leaving your car. Download your bingo card at www.lincoln.org, pack your car full of your favorite Lincoln snacks and don’t forget a marker for your bingo card. Remember to send the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau a photo of your completed bingo and the pictures of your finds. Make it an activity for the whole family! This event is hosted by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Daily through June 30th

More info: HERE.

Lincoln Children's Museum - Kazoo's Play Date

The Lincoln Children’s Museum has some exciting news! They are now offering pre-scheduled, in-person play dates for children ages 3-12. Each week will have a fun theme and will include main floor exhibits as well as add-on activities and projects. Lunch is also provided as a part of the experience.

Daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.; $30 Members, $35 Non-members

More info: HERE.

James Arthur Vineyards Summer Music Series Presents Killer Garage Band

Enjoy some live music at JAV on their outdoor stage. This week, Killer Garage Band will be entertaining guests. This will be a ticketed performance to control the number of patrons and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.; Price of admission ticket will be credited for food purchases during event

More info: HERE.

The Happy Raven Presents Virtual Trivia

The Happy Raven is taking trivia online. They will triv it up on Zoom and you can play solo or as a team. The answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom. If you are playing as a team, only one person needs to submit an answer and it’s up to you and your teammates to discuss answers via another medium, such as a text, conference call or a second Zoom…the options are endless.

Monday at 7 p.m.

More info: HERE.

The Burkholder Project

Are you ready to check out some great local art? The Burkholder Project has just the right things. Hop on to their Facebook page and check out the virtual tours. Tours can be arranged for small groups as well.

More info: HERE.