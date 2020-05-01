What's happening virtually in Lincoln

As we continue to social distance, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has come up with a list of things you can do while quarantining.

Here's this week's Virtual Friday Fast Facts.

The Bay Online

The Bay is making sure that during this time when we cannot be together socially, the community isn’t being canceled. The Bay has moved all their programming online to a platform called Flipgrid to keep young people actively engaged. Each week,there will be activities and learning sessions. There will also be music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Friday: 8 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

More info: HERE

Virtual Craft Night- Halfway to Halloween

Let’s celebrate all things Halloween,virtually. This week Cosmic Eye Brewing is featuring four of their favorite movie posters for you to recreate. Swing in and grab your supplies. Add your finished piece to the comments of their Facebook event and the most likes wins.

This event is hosted by Cosmic Eye Brewing.

4-7 p.m. Pick up items Wed.; Free with purchase

More info: HERE

Lincoln Fire & Rescue presents The Fire Escape

Join Lincoln Fire & Rescue every Monday for a new episode of “The Fire Escape.” This weekly fire education program will be aplatformforfire safety tours, fire rig demonstrations and fire activities. This event is hosted by Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Mondays, free

More info: HERE

History Nebraska

What would you save so that people tomorrow could understand today? History Nebraska wants the public’s help documenting and preserving the experiences of Nebraskans during the coronavirus pandemic. A portal has been created under the “Collections”tab on the main menufor Nebraskans to help identify the essential stories to share with future generations. This event is hosted by History Nebraska.

More info: HERE

Sheldon Museum of Art

Here is your chance to learn about the Sheldon Museum of Art and the artwork that calls the Sheldon home. Visit and explore their website. You now have online access to study images and descriptive information on nearly 13,000 objects in the Sheldon’s collection. The museum updates this database regularly to add new works of art, so visit often. This event is hosted by Sheldon Museum of Art.

More info: HERE