What's happening virtually in Lincoln

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has another week of events for you and your family to enjoy.

Here's this week's Virtual Friday Fast Facts.

10/11 Weather Team presents Online Educational fun for Kids: 10/11 NOW Weather Workshops

Meteorologists Ken Siemek and Brad Anderson will be hosting weather themed e-learning geared for elementary school students via Facebook Live. Students can expect to see experiments and lessons including severe weather, clouds, lightning and what it’s like to be a meteorologist.

When: Tuesday & Thursday at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Super Bird Saturday

The day will start with a Facebook Live Bird Walk led by Jason “the Bird Nerd.” Join him and watch for birds as he walks through the prairie looking and listening for Nebraska prairie birds. Then at 11:30am, Larkin Powell, a local author and professor at UNL’s School of Natural Resources, will discuss Great Plains Birds and his book under the same name. This will be a Zoom online event, please register ahead of time. The day will end with the family Bird Fest from 1-2pm. They will bring activities, crafts and videos to you via Facebook Live. This event is hosted by Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

IVANNA CONE SUNDAE ON SUNDAY KIT

Who doesn’t want a sundae on Sunday? Check out Ivanna Cone’s lastest creation. Give them a call on Sunday to order your Sundae Kit complete with one 6-ounce jar of caramel, fudge or marshmallow topping (your choice of one), a test tube full of sprinkles, waffle cone pieces, two spoons and two mini temporary tattoos.

When: Sunday

Cost: $7 (while supplies last)

Robber's Cave Tours

Want to get out of the house, but keep your social distance? Lincoln’s Landmark Robber’s Cave is still giving tours for groups of up to five people, seven days a week. Robber’s Cave was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places. All CDC guidelines are being followed.

When: Daily

Cost: Call for prices at 402-975-0598. Tours must be booked in advance

The Lincoln Community Playhouse

Be sure to check out their social media pages to see some talented Playhouse families performing songs from their homes. Artists that present with special needs that would have been rehearsing for their Penguin Project performances, are virtually contributing. They interact on a weekly basis warming the hearts of many.