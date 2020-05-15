What's happening virtually in Lincoln

As we continue to social distance, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has come up with a list of things you can do while quarantining.

Here's this week's Virtual Friday Fast Facts.

Live Streaming at Noyes Art Center

Grab some of your favorite snacks, join Julia Noyes from the comfort of your couch and pretend you’re at the opening! They will be giving “virtual tours,” online artist talks and videos of featured artists and their work. This event is hosted by Noyes Art Gallery. For more information visit

Friday at 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project

The Lied Live Online is proud to bring you “Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm: Bass Meets Voice, The Nebraska Project.” For decades, jazz vocalist Allen and bassist Strum have each toured the United States and the world thrilling audiences, and now this married musical duo will bring a special evening of jazz straight into your living room. This event is hosted by the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Livestream Storytime Saturdays -- Local Authors/Illistrators

This is a great way to meet local Lincoln authors and illustrators as they read their books live. This week join author, illustrator and origami artist Linda Stephen. She will be reading “The Day We Went to the Park,” featuring Holmes Lake Park and the wonders to be found on a trip to the park, illustrated with more than 1,000 invented origami paper sculptures. She will also share an origami paper craft for all ages too. This event is hosted by Francie and Finch Bookshop.

Saturday at 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Mary Riepma Ross Media Art Center

Although The Ross remains temporarily closed, they are still offering high quality movies. Maybe not on their screens but streaming from links posted on the website. They currently have 12 feature-length movies and a compilation from the Cat Video Festival streaming, with more to come. The movies are all current releases of all genres and from all around the world. This event is hosted by Mary Riepma Ross Media Art Center.

Daily; Visit their website for show times and prices

More info: HERE

Adventure Golf Center Presents At-home Golf Challenge

Are you QuaranTeedUp!?! This is an event for you. You could win free golf for a year. What you need it do is get a sweet trick shot at home with family or friends, then post it on their Facebook page or Instagram tagging Adventure Golf Center and using the hashtag #QuaranTeedUp AND message them directly. Every entry gets a free round of golf and the grand prize family gets free golf for the rest of the year when they open. Remember, have fun! This event is hosted by Adventure Golf Center.

More info: HERE