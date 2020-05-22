What's happening virtually in Lincoln

As we continue to social distance, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has come up with a list of things you can do while quarantining.

Here's this week's Virtual Friday Fast Facts:

Lincoln Strong Streaming Music Festival

Lincoln Strong is a streaming music festival to provide everyone an opportunity to enjoy live music and provide financial support to local musicians and locally owned restaurants in Lincoln. Local food and local music can lift our spirits. Order some takeout from your favorite local restaurant, then tune in to hear your favorite local musicians through Facebook Live, hosted from the artist’s own page.

Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE.

Tour De Cyclist Social Distancing Bike Ride

The Tour De Cyclist Social Distancing Bike Ride was created to promote getting outside with family and friends and to support the Lincoln Food Bank/BackPack Program during the Pandemic of 2020. You can bike anywhere you choose. You can ride as far as you choose. You can ride any time of the day you want. It’s totally up to you! Together we can make an impact.

Anytime; $10 (Registration fee will be donated to the Lincoln Food Bank)

More info: HERE.

2020 – Remember the Fallen Virtual 21K Run Walk – Lincoln

The Virtual Run Challenge is paying tribue to those soldiers who have died in service to our country and is introducing their first annual Memorial Day Virtual Running event. Remember the Fallen Virtual Run will be a distance of 21k. 21k was chosen for the distance because it is commonly recognized as the highest honor by many nations, represented by the number 21, and is also depicted in this year’s finisher medal with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Remember, it’s your race. Run, walk, indoors or outside, you set the pace.

Anytime; $29 Standard Participant, $50 Premium Participant (fees are not included in the registration price)

More info: HERE.

The Corky Canvas/Corky Board Take-Home Kit

Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Reach out to Corky Canvas/Corky Board with your order by Thursday at 8pm and then pick them up on Friday between 3-5pm at the studio. The kit includes paint, brushes, canvas/door hang and step-by-step instructions for your piece. Check out their Facebook page for the available kits. This event is hosted by The Corky Canvas/Corky Boards - Lincoln.

3-5pm Fri. Pick up time; $25 Canvas Kits then $20 for each additional, $28 Door Hang per kit

More info: HERE or call (402) 421-6731.

International Quilt Museum At-Home Learning

For students who want to learn more at home, the International Quilt Museum offers lessons and activities for elementary-age children. They will be updating this page with new materials as it becomes available. They also have coloring and activity sheets that can be downloaded and printed. Don’t forget to check out their Virtual Storytimes, broadcast on their Facebook page. This event is hosted by International Quilt Museum.

More info: HERE.