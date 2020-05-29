What's happening virtually in Lincoln

As we continue to social distance, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has come up with a list of things you can do while quarantining.

Here's this week's Virtual Friday Fast Facts:

Virtual Storytime by Indigo Bridge

Join Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe for a virtual storytime. They will also explore some creative, around-home crafts and experiments that you and your family can try. This event is hosted by Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m.; Free

Nebraska Sports Council Present Cornhusker State Games Torch Run

The Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run begins June 1. Runners are set to run miles in their home counties in celebration of state unity and as a build-up to the 36th annual amateur sports festival for Nebraskans of all ages and abilities. If you would like to run, please visit their website. This event is hosted by Nebraska Sports Council.

Monday; Free of charge to run, but registration required

Jazz in June Presents Mesonjixx

The Lincoln tradition, Jazz in June, is entering their 29th season. The series will present five evenings of online jazz, featuring Nebraska artists. Prepare your dinner, get cozy on the couch and grab your favorite streaming device and enjoy the sweet sounds of jazz from your home. This event is hosted by Jazz in June.

Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m.; Free

Lincoln Scavenger Hunt: Capitol to Campus

Politics, school and culture collide in Nebraska’s electric state capitol. On this fun-filled Lincoln scavenger hunt, you will head to the state Capitol and University of Nebraska, exploring the iconic buildings, epic sculptures and cultural attractions along the way. This event is hosted by Robber’s Cave.

Daily; Visit website for prices

Paint Yourself Silly Pottery To-Go Kits

Paint Yourself Silly is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month! They are offering Pottery To-Go Kits. Their staff can assemble a custom order for guests either in-store or over the phone and they are happy to do curbside pickup. If you are overhelmed by the choices, they have prepacked “to-go kits.” These kits are themed and come with a couple items and prepackaged paints. This event is hosted by Paint Yourself Silly.

Staring at $15 per kit

More info: 70th & Pioneers location: (402) 486-1010 or 14th & Pine Lake location: (402) 423-1030