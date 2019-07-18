While customers wait in line, temps inside food truck climb

No matter what time of day it is, people will line up outside of the Muchachos Food Truck to get their taco fix. Today the wait ranged between 90-100 degrees.

Nick Maestas serves tacos, nachos and mac 'n' cheese from his metal truck.

"It's kind of miserable hot," said customer Nancy Harter. "The breeze helps. The breeze is helping."

Waiting in line for food means waiting in the heat, but Muchachos fans came prepared.

"Well I actually have my hat in the car," said Troy Stentz in the parking lot of the West Gate Bank. He packed a sandwich for lunch, but thought Muchachos sounded better. "I thought maybe if there was a line that was 20-deep I'd want to have my hat on since I didn't have sunscreen with me at work today, but I left my hat in the car."

While customers are escaping the heat of their oven, they're still standing under some pretty hot rays. But, inside the truck, it's almost 10 degrees hotter.

"It's part of the territory," said Nick Maestas, the owner of Muchachos. "During the summer as a food trucker, you expect some heat and some long lines out the window."

The longer the line, the less time Maestas and his co-worker have time to refuel and make sure they're ready for the heat.

"When we start working and getting in our, like, mode of work, we're just continuously getting those orders out," said Ida Rose Sprague, Maestas' sister and co-worker. "We don't stop to think about taking a drink or replenishing the electrolytes we're losing. We get pretty hot in there."

People in the lines at Muchachos said they aren't worried so much about being out in the heat, but they are worried about the cooks.

"It's just got to be like a roaster in there," said Harter.

Maestas said it's just part of the game.

"It's just the reality of it I guess. Just drink a lot of water, eat well, bring extra shirts," said Maestas. "It's a good opportunity to lose a couple pounds."

