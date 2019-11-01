White Elm Brewing Company opens Haymarket location

White Elm Brewing Company has been brewing up a new location and it’s officially open for business.

White Elm Brewing opens new taproom at 8th and R Street in the Haymarket.

The new location is nearly double in size from the original.

“This became available sort of late spring and we were working on it since the end of March beginning of April,” said Kolby Wood a co-owner of the brewery. “Actually got in end of August and started working and it was a pretty quick turn around.”

It’s located on 8th and R Street, right down the street from Pinnacle Bank Arena and in a popular football game day area, something Wood says they’re hoping to expand upon.

“Our taproom at 7th and Van Dorn has become sort of a neighborhood hub and we’d love for the same thing to happen here,” said Wood.

The space has had a few tenants over the years from Flatwater Bistro to Legends. White Elm is only using part of the building not the kitchen but that doesn’t mean there won’t be food sometimes.

“For game days down here we have The Bistro which is a local catering and food service company that comes down,” said Wood. “They make some really, really incredible food they’ll be serving food for the game.”

Wood says they still have some final touches to make on the space before it really feels like a White Elm but they’re ready to take on this chapter as a business.

“It was maybe more of a modern take on what our industrial rustic look is at 7th and Van Dorn,” said Wood. “It went really well, we were really excited to get open and really happy with our results.”

The new location will be open seven days a week.

