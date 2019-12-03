Whitehall Mansion gets homemade ornaments for its Christmas tree

An organization called TeamMates delivered 133 homemade ornaments to the Whitehall Mansion for its Christmas tree.

TeamMates is a local organization to partner mentors and kid mentees together to do service projects together.

TeamMates member Stacey Blizek said, "They actually enjoy doing service projects. They like to learn about different organizations that are in Lincoln."

The Whitehall Mansion is known for helping kids in the past and wants to continue pushing that in the community.

Friends of the Whitehall Mansion member Tracy Corr said,"It kind of warms my heart especially this time of year. I like to think of the mentors and the mentees getting together and having good conversations and making those relationships happen."

Blizek said she expects more ornaments to come in the next couple of weeks.

