Wilber Czech Festival canceled, plan to return in 2021

A popular festival that brings thousands of people to a southeastern Nebraska town won't happen this year.

The Nebraska Czechs of Wilber and the City of Wilber announced the 2020 Wilber Czech Festival is canceled. The 59th annual event was set for July 31-August 2.

Organizers said federal and state recommendations along with uncertainty about the next few months led to the decision to cancel. The desire to protect the event’s volunteers also factored into the decision.

Organizers announced that the Czech Festival will be back in 2021 and is scheduled for August 6-8.

They said they "will be back with as much excitement and hurrah as we have before! Again, this was not an easy decision to make, but we appreciate everyone’s support in helping us fight the virus. Until next year."

Wilber is the official Czech Capital of Nebraska.