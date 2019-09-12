Window shattered in attempted break-in at Lincoln tire shop

Lincoln Police are searching for those responsible for trying to break into a tire shop in Lincoln and causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

According to LPD, on Wednesday around 8 a.m., a manager at TO Haas Tires, located at 27th and Folkways Blvd., called the police to report damage to the business.

The manager told police it appeared someone tried to break into the building, and that the outer pane of a double-pane window had been shattered.

Total damage estimates are around $400.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

