Window shot out during drive-by shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating after a window was shot out during a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

LPD said on Wednesday around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 6600 Block of S 57th Street on a report of gunshots.

Neighbors told officers they saw a black Dodge Charger leaving the area, and police found one window had been shot out.

The victim, a 31-year-old male, said he was at home with his family when he heard what he thought were firecrackers.

The victim went to the upstairs level of their home and realized the window had been shot.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

