Winning 2X2 Lottery tickets sold in North Platte

Check your Nebraska lottery tickets. Two top prize winning 2by2 tickets for the Tuesday's drawing were sold in North Platte. Two tickets matched all four winning numbers: Red 15, 24, and White 16, 17.

The tickets were sold at Kwik Stop at 902 North Jeffers in North Platte. Players need to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

