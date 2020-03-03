Winning lottery ticket sold in Callaway, Neb.

Someone is holding a winning $68,000 Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in Callaway. The ticket matches all five winning numbers from Monday's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Bear Pad in Callaway.

The winning numbers are 08, 10, 16, 21, 34. Players should check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office. Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. This prize must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.