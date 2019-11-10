Winter Weather Advisory set for Sunday night

It will feel blustery Sunday night as temperatures crash into the teens, coupled with a north wind driving wind chill values into the single digits. Any lingering snow should taper off to flurries as arctic high pressure builds in by Monday.

According to Lincoln officials, 20 city crews will be patrolling arterial, bus and school routes at midnight. They will apply granular salt pre-wet with brine, with additional resources applied as necessary.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 9 a.m.

The highs for Veterans Day (Monday) will not stray out of the twenties, and Eastern Nebraska will still be trying to recover on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures languish in the lower 30s.

A return to the 40s and 50s is slated from Wednesday into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, much colder. A few flurries or light snow, maybe a few sprinkles central and north. Highs mid 30s north to the low and mid 40s south. North winds 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, colder. 30% chance of snow. A brief mix with freezing rain possible. Lows in the low teens north, mid to upper teens south. North winds 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph at times. Wind chills falling into the single digits.

MONDAY (VETERANS DAY): Morning clouds and a few flurries possible, then mostly sunny. Cold. Highs in the low to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.