Winter weather returns to Nebraska

Friday will be much colder and blustery. Areas of snow will develop, especially Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will range from just a trace up to around 4" with locally higher amounts possible in southeast Nebraska.

Northerly winds of 15 to 35 mph will blow the snow around and this may cause some travel issues especially over southern and southeastern Nebraska during the Friday evening commute. Reduced visibility and some slick roads will be possible with this system so please travel with care.

Single-digit lows are likely Friday night into Saturday morning and highs in the 20s are expected Saturday even as skies turn mostly sunny. Another light snow chance arrives for Sunday as high temperatures moderate a bit back into the low 30s. After a brief warm-up Monday, expect colder-than-average temperatures with several snow chances spread across the week. January is back!