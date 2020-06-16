With few pools open and increased restrictions demand for private pools skyrockets

Laurel Jinright, a Lincoln mom, said her 14-year-old son really wishes there was a pool in their backyard.

"Every day he asks me, have you found a pool, have you found a pool." Jinright said.

Jinright said she finally agreed to get a pool as soon as demand for them skyrocketed, so now she can't find any in stores or online.

"I've found some online, but they're double or triple the prices," she said. "I called all around Lincoln, all different stores to see if they had pools, I couldn't find one."

She's not the only mom desperate for a safe way for her kids to cool off this summer. Lori Kidney is in that boat too with her five-year-old and 12-year-old sons.

"It's hot out," Kidney said. "Public pools weren't going to open and even now that they are, there are restrictions and I have three boys that need to stay cool."

Kidney said she did find a small blow-up pool online but it cost $140 and isn't what her kids were wanting.

"It's ridiculous," Kidney said.

The manager at Bonsall Pool and Spa said these stories aren't a shock, their demand has skyrocketed.

"It's been crazy," Jeremy Bardura said.

He said sales have tripled compared to last summer.

"People are staying home, they're not going anywhere and want to enhance their lives," Bardura said.

He said at this point there is still hope if people want one of Bonsall's permanent above ground or below ground pools, but the timeline is likely late July or early August because of supply chain issues.

This isn't what Lincoln parents 10/11 NOW talked to wanted to hear, whether or not they're looking for a permanent or pop-up pool.

"It's frustrating," Kidney said. "Our kids need to be out playing, they've already been locked inside for long enough.

Five public pools are open, here's information on what to expect if you're interested in going to one.

- Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street

- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street

- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets

- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street

- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets

“Outdoor public pools are an important part of summer life in Lincoln, and we are pleased and excited to offer water recreation opportunities this summer,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “We are committed to having the experiences be safe, and we are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Open swim sessions will be 90 minutes long and are scheduled at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. High-touch surfaces around the pools and in the bathhouses will be disinfected between sessions. Pool capacities will be determined in part by physical distancing requirements and the city COVID-19 Risk Dial at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Signs will be posted when facilities are full.

