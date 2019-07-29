Woman accused of attempted murder as officials hunt for second suspect

A 27-year-old bus driver for Bellevue Public Schools is in jail and is being charged with murder.

Angela Cuckler, 27, is jailed in Sarpy County, accused of attempted murder, while authorities hunt for a second suspect involved in the case.

The victim was stabbed but is now recovering from the injuries.

Investigators have released few details about the incident but they say there is an active search for another party believed to have been involved.

Cuckler is listed as a school bus driver on the Bellevue Public Schools website.