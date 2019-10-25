Woman and juvenile killed in Platte County accident

A woman and her juvenile passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Platte County Friday morning.

According to a news release, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident near Monroe just before 9:30 a.m.

An investigation into the accident revealed that 43-year-old Lisa Groth, of Monroe, was driving south when her car collided with a semi pulling a grain trailer, driven by 34-year-old Brett Lesac, of Omaha.

The release says the collision occurred in the middle of an unmarked intersection and both vehicle came to rest west of the intersection, with the semi jackknifed in the south ditch, and the car coming to rest in the north ditch.

Both Groth and her juvenile passenger were killed in the collision. The release says both were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and front and side airbags were deployed.

Lesac was checked out by rescue personal on scene and released with no apparent injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Officials say both vehicles were totaled as a result of the collision.

Monroe Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The accident remains under investigation by Nebraska State Patrol and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.