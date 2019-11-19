Woman appears in court for driving under suspension, drives away

A Gage County woman was arrested for driving under suspension while driving away from the courthouse after appearing for a recent charge of driving under suspension.

According to a Facebook post by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, a woman appeared in court Tuesday morning for a recent charge of driving under suspension.

The woman then left the courthouse, got in her vehicle, and drove off.

Special Service Deputies at the courthouse were aware of the situation and watched the woman get in her car and drive away, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A sergeant stopped the woman after she drove off, and she was arrested and taken to the Gage County Detention Center for driving under suspension.

