Woman arrested after kicking and smashing glass panes of apartment building's elevator

LPD officers responded to a call this week where witnesses said a woman was kicking and smashing glass in an apartment building's elevator.

On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., officers went to an apartment building on D Street, near S 16th Street which is south of downtown, on a report of a woman kicking holes in the walls of a building.

Responding officers spoke with a number of witnesses who told them that Angella Banzi, 18, was kicking and punching glass panes on the elevator door and using a snow shovel to break the glass panes.

LPD said another resident tried stopping her, but officers said Banzi punched the resident in the head.

The property manager said Banzi damaged five panes of glass in the elevator doors on three floors of the building. LPD said the total damage is estimated at $1,000.

Officers said when they contacted Banzi, she had a small cut on her ankle. LPD said she doesn't live at the apartment building

Banzi is facing two counts of criminal mischief charges.

The property manager told officers Banzi had been caught on video damaging the door to the building the day before.

On April 27, Banzi was cited for disturbing the peace. LPD said she was picking flowers and when someone asked her not to do that, officers said she picked up a landscaping brick and threatened the man. No injuries were reported.