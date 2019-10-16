Woman arrested for causing disturbance at Lincoln hospital

A 23-year-old female was arrested for throwing a bottle of hand sanitizer at a nurse after she felt she wasn’t being seen fast enough at Bryan East Hospital.

LPD said on Tuesday round 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to the waiting room at Bryan East.

Officers talked to several nurses, who said Tra-Anna Sledge, 23, was upset because she felt she was not being seen in a timely fashion, police said.

Sledge threw a clipboard against a glass partition and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at a nurse.

Sledge was arrested for assault on a health care professional.

