Woman arrested for child abuse, wanted to use teen to catch sex traffickers

Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for child abuse after police said she assaulted a teen and planned to use two girls to catch sex traffickers in Las Vegas.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Amy Michelle Schellhorn was arrested after police received a report of an assault of a minor.

Court records state Schellhorn assaulted the 16-year-old daughter of the person who filed the report.

The 16-year-old and a 15-year-old proceeded to tell police they were in a car with Schellhorn when she became mad, hit the teen, and tried to kick the girls out of the moving car, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victims also told the officers that Schellhorn told them she wanted to take them to Las Vegas to try to catch sex traffickers by working undercover.

According to court documents, Schellhorn told the victim she would get paid $500,000 to participate.

Schellhorn was arrested on Monday and charged with child abuse.