Woman arrested for delivering K2 to inmate

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for delivering K-2 to an inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lindsey Stewart, 32, was arrested on multiple charges, including delivering a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit, the investigation showed on May 15, Steward was visiting inmate Brandon K Hines at the LCC.

The records show Stewart removed a balloon containing synthetic marijuana from her pant leg, and handed it to Hines, who swallowed it.

The interaction was captured on video.

Hines was then placed in a dry cell and the balloon was passed.

Stewart was arrested and charged on Monday.

