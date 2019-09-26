Update: Plea deal in Hastings sexting case

A former Hastings para-educator was convicted Thursday morning of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jeinny Ramos-Sotelo, 30, will be sentenced in November. The max penalty on that crime is a year in jail.

She was arrested in December 2018 in a cell-phone sexting case involving a 14-year-old boy.

She had been charged with Enticement by Electronic Communications Device and Intentional Child Abuse, both felonies. She was accused of sending sex-related text messages to a 14-year-old student when she was a para-educator in the Hasting Public Schools.

According to an arrest affidavit Ramos-Sotelo worked closely with the 14-year-old boy involved in the relationship.

The document indicated that Ramos and the student exchanged electronic messages of a sexual nature, and that the two had kissed, but there had been no other sexual contact.

Court records also showed that at one point the boy's mother asked the school to take the boy out of the class Ramos worked with, but didn't disclose why.

The Adams County Attorney told Local4 that the felony charges were dismissed pursuant to a plea on the lesser charge. .

The County Attorney said the lesser charge was filed because the victim was not cooperative in the prosecution of felony charges.

