Woman arrested for helping hide vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

A Lincoln woman has been arrested for tampering with evidence after she helped hide a vehicle following a fatal hit and run.

Kimberly Cowell, 50, was arrested after she reportedly helped Casey Maxfield, 21, hide a vehicle after Maxfield hit and killed 41-year-old Tina Mortensen on October 18.

After hitting Mortensen near 10th and South streets, Maxfield fled the scene, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cowell, who is Maxfield’s mother, helped crash the vehicle involved in the crime into Salt Creek near 70th and Cornhusker Highway.

According to court records, Maxfield came to Cowell and said she had hit someone and “didn’t know what to do”.

Eventually, the two used a brick to crash the vehicle into Salt Creek, where it was discovered by police a short time later.

Maxfield was arrested on October 19 and posted bail on October 21.

Cowell initially denied helping Maxfield dispose of the vehicle, but after investigators told her there was surveillance footage showing the two together, she apologized for being untruthful, according to court records.

Cowell turned herself in to authorities on Nov. 7 and was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

